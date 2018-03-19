2 suspects arrested in Auburn Mall parking lot shooting

Two suspects have been arrested for a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Auburn Mall March 9.

Michael Trimble, 21, from Montgomery was arrested after being released from Piedmont Midtown Medical Center on March 16. He was arrested on warrants for first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

On March 19, Deion Brooks, 23, from Waldorf, Maryland was arrested for first-degree assault and reckless endangerment after being released from Piedmont Midtown Medical Center.

The assault charges stem from them seriously injuring each other. The reckless endangerment charges are a result of their actions placing others at risk.

Both suspects were arrested by the Muscogee County Sheriff's Department.

They were transported from the Muscogee County Jail to the Lee County Jail on the dates they were arrested.

According to police, an investigation revealed that Brooks and Trimble met each other by their own accounts for conflicting and unlawful reasons which resulted in the shooting.

Trimble is being held on a $51,000 bond in addition to violation of probation regarding a previous felony. Brooks' bond was also set at $51,000.

