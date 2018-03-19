Army Major General assumes command over Ft. Benning MCOE

An Army Major General was appointed Commander of the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning Monday.

Maor Gen. Gary Brito assumed command from Major General Eric Wesley.

Brito began his career at Fort Benning 31 years ago. He says it’s an honor to take over the chain of command and can’t wait to work alongside great people and to have a chance to work with the city of Columbus as well.

“I’m indeed privatized to be selected for a second command. Honored that the Army has trust and confidence with what we as a team will get done. It is starting to settle in now that I am now back at a place that I started a career at 31 years ago. As I mentioned up front, I’m so happy to be contributing to the fighting force again,” says Brito.

Brito makes the first African American to become a commander at Fort Benning.

Congressman Sanford Bishop is among those who congratulated Brito on his accomplishment. Via Facebook, Congressman Bishop posted,

Congratulations to Major General Gary M. Brito on becoming the first African-American commander of the Maneuver Center of Excellence at US Army Fort Benning! This historic achievement is a milestone for the U.S. Army and Major General Brito is well deserving of this distinguished post

Brito says he is happy to have such a title but won’t dwell on it too long because he has work to do.

