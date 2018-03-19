East Smiths Station Elementary students donate hair for cancer patients

A women’s group in Columbus is gearing up for its annual fundraiser.More >>
Firefighters responded to a reported brush fire that spread in Uptown Columbus Monday night.More >>
The Muscogee County School Board announced the top three finalists for Teacher of the Year.More >>
A new Army major was appointed Commander of the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning Monday.More >>
Students in East Alabama are making a difference for those fighting cancer.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Greg Seitz, Athletic Director for Jacksonville State University, tweeted that there has been "major roof damage at Pete Mathews Coliseum."More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Monday's storms left homes heavily damaged in Ardmore. Officials say it is likely that a tornado touched down.More >>
A protest is underway outside Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services. Protesters say this is for children who have been murdered while social workers were handling their cases.More >>
Russellville was hit with a confirmed tornado during Monday's storms.More >>
A Georgia State Patrol trooper died after his vehicle wrecked on Arabi Warwick Road on Monday, according to the Crisp County coroner.More >>
