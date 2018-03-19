East Smiths Station Elementary students donate hair for cancer p - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

East Smiths Station Elementary students donate hair for cancer patients

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) -

Students in East Alabama are making a difference for those fighting cancer.  

East Smiths Station Elementary School participated in its annual hair donation Monday. Students and teachers donated 10 inches of their hair to help make wigs for cancer patients.

The wigs are made through Patience Beautiful Lengths.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly