MCSB announces top 3 finalists for 'Teacher of the Year'

The Muscogee County School Board announced the top three finalists for Teacher of the Year.

Kristan Macphail with Rainey McCullers School of the Arts, Melanie Gouine of North Columbus Elementary School, and Dawnell Jacobs with Early College Academy of Columbus were announced as finalists Monday evening at the school board’s meeting.

Last year’s Teacher of the Year was Shane Larkin from Early College Academy.

The 2018 Teacher of the Year will be announced during a gala May 3rd at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

