Firefighters contain fire near 2nd Avenue in Columbus

Firefighters responded to a reported brush fire that spread in Uptown Columbus Monday night.

The fire happened behind a home near 2nd Avenue across the street from the House of Mercy shortly before 7: 30 p.m.

The fire caused 2nd and 3rd avenues and 16th Street to close temporarily.

Injuries have not been confirmed.

