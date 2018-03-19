Women's group in Columbus hosts annual 'Deli Day' fundraiser

A women’s group in Columbus is gearing up for its annual fundraiser.

On Thursday, March 22, the Jewish Ladies Aid Society will host its 35th annual Deli Day to raise money for charities. The event will take place at Temple Israel at 2 p.m.

The women will sale a lunch which consists of a corned beef sandwich, potato chips, coleslaw, a pickle, and drink for $12. Desserts will be sold separately for $5. Everything is homemade.

"The money that we make goes to the charities that we support. The two big ones that we do locally is at Wynnton Neighborhood Network which our temple is part of and Hope Harbour, which we support," says Gloria Cohen, president of the Jews Ladies Society Aid Society.

The event will be open to the public and tickets can be purchased at the door. The groups will also deliver to those who can’t attend the event who spend $15 or more.

