3 elementary schools in Columbus assigned new principals

Three elementary schools in Columbus will soon have new principals.

New principals are expected to start at Brewer Elementary, Dorothy Height Elementary, and Georgetown Elementary during the new fiscal year in July.

The new principal at Brewer will be Patricia Woodall, a former teacher and academic coach at the school. Lamont Sheffield will be Dorothy Height’s new principal and Kevin Scott will be the principal at Georgetown.

