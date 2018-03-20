Phenix City police work to identify suspected thief

Officials in Georgia are confirming that Monday’s storm system has contributed to the death of at least one person.More >>
Phenix City investigators are asking the public to take a look at several surveillance pictures as they work to track down a suspected thief.More >>
In a story News Leader 9 brought you first on air, Columbus Police and EMS have confirmed they are responding to a shooting on 32nd Avenue. We working to gather further details on injuries related to the incident. News Leader 9 has a crew on scene gathering the latest. Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) Columbus Police have confirmed to News Leader 9 that one person was shot Tuesday night. A 911 call came in just after 11 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a scene on Dupree Dr. and tell us that one shooting victim was found. That victim was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital. We're working to learn more about the severity of the victim's injuries and if there are any possible suspects. Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights rese...More >>
Columbus police are investigating a shooting on Old Buena Vista Road at Anita Apartments.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Memphis Police Department said it has foiled one woman's plan to have her soon-to-be husband murdered,More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.More >>
Mitch-Smith Chevrolet car dealership suffered significant hail damage late Monday evening.More >>
The extent of damage Jacksonville received tonight isn't fully known, but it was widespread.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.More >>
Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.More >>
