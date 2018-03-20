Phenix City police work to identify suspected thief

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Phenix City investigators are asking the public to take a look at several surveillance pictures as they work to track down a suspected thief.

Police need help identifying a person seen in the video above.



They say he is wanted for trespassing, burglary, and criminal mischief.



There is no word on where the burglary took place.



Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Phenix City Police Department.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.