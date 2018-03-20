Phenix City police work to identify suspected thief - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Phenix City police work to identify suspected thief

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Phenix City investigators are asking the public to take a look at several surveillance pictures as they work to track down a suspected thief.

Police need help identifying a person seen in the video above.

They say he is wanted for trespassing, burglary, and criminal mischief.

There is no word on where the burglary took place.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Phenix City Police Department.

