GA State Patrol trooper killed in weather-related crash

(WTVM) – Officials in Georgia are confirming that Monday’s storm system has contributed to the death of at least one person.

The Crisp County coroner's office confirms that a Georgia state patrol trooper died Monday afternoon after his truck hydroplaned off a road and crashed into a tree.



24-year-old Tyler Parker was driving his personal vehicle at the time and had his three-year-old daughter in the backseat.



The daughter had to be hospitalized for her injuries.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.