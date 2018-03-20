GA State Patrol trooper killed in weather-related crash - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

GA State Patrol trooper killed in weather-related crash

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
(Source: Family/WTVM) (Source: Family/WTVM)

(WTVM) – Officials in Georgia are confirming that Monday’s storm system has contributed to the death of at least one person.

The Crisp County coroner's office confirms that a Georgia state patrol trooper died Monday afternoon after his truck hydroplaned off a road and crashed into a tree.

24-year-old Tyler Parker was driving his personal vehicle at the time and had his three-year-old daughter in the backseat.

The daughter had to be hospitalized for her injuries.

