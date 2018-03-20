The Mission Continues to host food drive in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – The Mission Continues will be giving away boxes of food for their food service project called “Feeding the Community.”

The organization is partnering with Feeding the Valley to provide food boxes to the community for those who need assistance.

Over 50 veterans and local residents will be volunteering to pass out boxes.

The service project will take place in Phenix City on Saturday, Mar. 24 from 12- 3:00 p.m.

