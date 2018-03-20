Virginia College hosts career fair in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Virginia College Campus in Columbus will host a career fair Tuesday.

Employers representing hospitals, administration, cosmetology, and more will be on hand.

There will be light snacks, refreshments, and giveaways for anyone over 18.

The public is invited to learn more about career development opportunities at today's fair, which is happening from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Virginia College location at 5601 Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus.

