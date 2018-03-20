CPD investigating murder-suicide at a Columbus apartment

Denis McGibney shot and killed Casey Clark and then killed himself(Source: CPD)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Police are investigating a murder-suicide at GreyStone Falls apartments located at 1701 Williams Court.

On Sunday, March 19 around 1:10 p.m. police received a welfare check call at the apartment.

When police arrived they were informed by a resident of the apartments that they were concerned that something was wrong inside of an apartment because they could not get anyone to the door.

The friends also stated that they could hear a baby crying and that all of the residents’ vehicles were in the parking lot.

Police forced entry into the apartment and they discovered a male and female deceased.

The investigation revealed that the residents of the apartment were Denis McGibney, 56 years old and 29-year-old Casey Clark.

Clark and McGibney were involved in a domestic disturbance in which McGibney physically assaulted Clark.

McGibney then shot and killed Clark and McGibney then shot and killed himself.

The baby was located and removed from the residence. The child appeared to be physically unharmed.

The child was turned over to DFACS until next of kin could be notified.

Anyone with any information about this case or any information about the relationship between McGibney and Clark to please contact Corporal Stuart Carter at 706-225-4319

