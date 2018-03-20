Gov. Kay Ivey issues State of Emergency for AL - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Gov. Kay Ivey issues State of Emergency for AL

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
(Source: Governor's Office) (Source: Governor's Office)

(WTVM) – Governor Kay Ivey has declared a State of Emergency for Alabama following Monday’s storm system.

The State of Emergency was issued to all counties in the state following the severe storm system that started Monday, March 19.

By issuing a state of emergency, all affected areas will receive appropriate aid.

