'On the Table' survey reveals neighbor's top issues across the city of Columbus

Volunteers and civic leaders in Columbus are sharing how neighbors and families feel about issues affecting the community after conducting a survey.More >>
Columbus Police are investigating a murder-suicide at GreyStone Falls apartments located at 1701 Williams Court. On Sunday, March 20 around 1:10 p.m. police received a welfare check call at the apartment.More >>
Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergence for Alabama following Monday’s storm system.More >>
A new Army major was appointed Commander of the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning Monday.More >>
The Virginia College Campus in Columbus will host a career fair Tuesday. Employers representing hospitals, administration, cosmetology, and more will be on hand.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.More >>
The rhino had been part of an ambitious effort to save the subspecies from extinction after decades of decimation by poachers, with the help of the two surviving females.More >>
ATF and FBI agents held a news conference regarding the explosion in Schertz, TX. where a package exploded on a conveyor belt.More >>
He admitted saying that people in Congress need to "get off their f---ing a----" in the call.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Mitch-Smith Chevrolet car dealership suffered significant hail damage late Monday evening.More >>
