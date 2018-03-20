'On the Table' survey reveals neighbor's top issues across the city of Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Volunteers and civic leaders in Columbus are sharing how neighbors and families feel about issues affecting the community after conducting a survey.

This effort is a follow up from 2017 when advocates kicked off the On The Table initiative to help the Fountain City improve certain issues.

Leaders and volunteers from the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley asked over 1,000 people the following input, according to foundation member Kelli Parker.

"[We asked for their] Insights, thoughts, their action suggestions for our community," Parker said.

After looking at the survey, respondents named several issues weighing on their minds.

Among them: public safety, education, poverty, social inclusion, health, transportation, and media.

Parker wants individuals and families to use this information to be an agent for change.

"It's 1,200 responses," she said. "So it's not completely representative, with everyone who participated. But," she added, "it's a place to start, and we hope that when we do this again, over the next two year, we have even more people tell us what they're thinking."

Parker said now it's up to neighbors to start the process and get others involved.

"Use [the data] for your organization, your business, your neighborhood. See where you find yourself in it, and where you can make a difference."

The Community Foundations also believes it has a reason to look forward to more input from the community.

Ninety-two percent of those who took the survey say they're somewhat to very optimistic about Columbus' future over the next 10 years.

Another reason, according to organizers - almost three out of every four survey participants reported they're involved in neighborhood and community activities.

