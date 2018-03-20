Suspect wanted for using counterfeit money in Opelika

A man is suspected of using counterfeit money to make purchases in Opelika.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, he purchased items at a business in the 7900 block of Alabama Highway 51 using counterfeit money on March 12.

If you know the identity of the suspect, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

