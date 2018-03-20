SEGMENT: Tips to prevent children being poisoned

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - March is poison safety month.

Medications are the leading cause of child poisoning - a majority of children are getting into medicines during a moment alone.

Pam Fair from SafeKids Columbus shared a video explaining that 60,000 children are admitted to the ER due to children getting into medicine cabinets.

It is recommended that parents and guardians keep medicine stored out of reach and out of sight.

Watch Pam Fair’s interview with News Leader 9 above.

