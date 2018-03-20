Columbus City officials host remembrance program for leaders who passed away

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A program to remember leaders who passed away was held at the Columbus Government Center Tuesday evening.

This year marks the seventh year the 'Celebration of Life' program has been held.

The most recent death happened Monday morning when longtime pastor and Superior Court Clerk, Ann Hardman, passed away.

Whether they worked as a firefighter or for Columbus Parks and Recreation, they were remembered with a flower placed in a vase at the front of the room and a memorial plaque. Mayor Teresa Tomlinson says she was proud she got the chance to spend time with the families of those lost.

Officials from West Georgia and East Alabama were in attendance to remember all the city leaders and workers who passed this year

