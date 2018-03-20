WATCH LIVE: Columbus City officials host remembrance program for leaders who passed away

A remembrance program is underway at the Columbus Government Center.More >>
A remembrance program is underway at the Columbus Government Center.More >>
Columbus State University’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) will host a 5K race to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.More >>
Columbus State University’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) will host a 5K race to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.More >>
March is poison safety month. Medications are the leading cause of child poisoning - a majority of children are getting into medicines during a moment alone.More >>
March is poison safety month. Medications are the leading cause of child poisoning - a majority of children are getting into medicines during a moment alone.More >>
Columbus Police are investigating a murder-suicide at GreyStone Falls apartments located at 1701 Williams Court. On Sunday, March 20 around 1:10 p.m. police received a welfare check call at the apartment.More >>
Columbus Police are investigating a murder-suicide at GreyStone Falls apartments located at 1701 Williams Court. On Sunday, March 20 around 1:10 p.m. police received a welfare check call at the apartment.More >>
News Leader 9 will be on the road to Panama City Beach, FL on Wednesday, March 21 starting at 5p/4c.More >>
News Leader 9 will be on the road to Panama City Beach, FL on Wednesday, March 21 starting at 5p/4c.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
ATF and FBI agents held a news conference regarding the explosion in Schertz, TX. where a package exploded on a conveyor belt.More >>
ATF and FBI agents held a news conference regarding the explosion in Schertz, TX. where a package exploded on a conveyor belt.More >>
The rhino had been part of an ambitious effort to save the subspecies from extinction after decades of decimation by poachers, with the help of the two surviving females.More >>
The rhino had been part of an ambitious effort to save the subspecies from extinction after decades of decimation by poachers, with the help of the two surviving females.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.More >>
Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.More >>