WATCH LIVE: Columbus City officials host remembrance program for - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE: Columbus City officials host remembrance program for leaders who passed away

WTVM Live

(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A remembrance program is underway at the Columbus Government Center. 

To watch the ceremony live, click here. 

The ceremony will remember the late Superior Court Clerk Ann Hardman, who passed away Monday morning and they will also remember other government officials who have passed away. 

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly