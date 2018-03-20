CSU hosts 5K race to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation

Columbus State University’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) will host a 5K race to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The race takes place Saturday, April 14 and will start at 9 a.m. from Cougar Court between the Lumpkin Center and the softball field on CSU’s main campus.

All proceeds from the race will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation which is a non-profit organization that arranges ‘wishes’ for children with life-threatening medical conditions. The foundation has 62 chapters throughout the U.S.

Awards will be presented to the top three male and top three female runners.

Registration is $20 before April 4.

To register for the 5K race, click here.

