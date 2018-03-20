MCSD responds to reports of shooting near Hannan Elementary Magnet Academy

A remembrance program was held at the Columbus Government Center Tuesday evening.More >>
A remembrance program was held at the Columbus Government Center Tuesday evening.More >>
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued a State of Emergency for all counties following Monday night’s severe weather.More >>
Parents and personnel of Hannan Elementary reported hearing gunshots near Hannan Elementary Magnet Academy Tuesday.More >>
Columbus State University’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) will host a 5K race to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.More >>
March is poison safety month. Medications are the leading cause of child poisoning - a majority of children are getting into medicines during a moment alone.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
Animal Care & Control says the dog walked onto the playground while children were outside.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Watch as the WBRC drone flies above JSU and shows damage across campus.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.More >>