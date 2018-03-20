MCSD responds to reports of shooting near Hannan Elementary Magnet Academy

Parents and personnel of Hannan Elementary reported hearing gunshots near Hannan Elementary Magnet Academy Tuesday evening.

No students, other than those participating in afterschool care programs were on-site at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.

Gunshots were reportedly heard in the area outside the school around 5 p.m. After hearing gunshots, school administration immediately secured the school entrance points and everyone who was inside the building. Administration then contacted law enforcement.

The reported incident is under investigation by the police department and the school district is reviewing details as facts emerge. The district says it will work in coordination with law enforcement to ensure the safety of students and personnel is the primary outcome achieved.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.