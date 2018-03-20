AU sends safety crews to assist Jacksonville State University with storm aftermath

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued a State of Emergency for all counties following Monday night’s severe weather.

Some of the hardest hit areas were Etowah and Calhoun counties.

Jacksonville State University which is also in Calhoun County was possibly struck by a tornado. According to school officials, the roof of the university’s Pete Matthews Coliseum was heavily damaged. Across campus, the Reserve apartments, which houses students, was destroyed.

Auburn University has deployed some of its Campus Safety and Security’s Emergency Management personnel to assist in Jacksonville State’s recovery.

Auburn University Campus Safety issued the following statement in regards to Jacksonville State’s situation via twitter:

We are keeping Jacksonville State University in our thoughts as they assess and begin to address damages from yesterday’s storms. We have deployed some of AU Campus Safety & Security’s Emergency Management personnel to assist in their recovery. — AU Campus Safety (@AuburnSafety) March 20, 2018

