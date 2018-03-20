Auburn City Council to vote on downtown redevelopments

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Hot topics top the list at Auburn City Council on Tuesday. One change could lead to what city leaders are calling a monumental development.

Auburn City Manager Jim Buston said an amendment to a zoning ordinance to increase structure height in downtown from 65 feet to 75 feet is one item to be voted on.

“I think many people who are weighing in are weighing in uninformed," Buston said. "From street level, you can’t tell the difference from 65, 75, or 85 feet and people think skyscrapers will be on their way. That's not the case for new development."

A frontrunner to take advantage of this height change is an Atlanta based company who wants to build a hotel with around 130 rooms with more to offer.

“It’s replacing retail space but it's also putting back retail space. There's a possibility that some of the same retailers will go back in that space," Buston said.

The hotel also plans to bring a rooftop bar and would take the spot of Quixotes, Bicycle Shop, and all the way down possibly to the Regions Bank.

Locals talked about the potential of this big time development and some said accommodation with growing population is key.

“I think it will be a really fun thing to have downtown,” Auburn local Caroline Harrison said. “Because the population is growing, we obviously need more places to stay. When my parents come, it's very difficult for them to find somewhere to stay.”

City officials say the development of this area called the College Edge Overlay District is something that could take downtown to the next level.

“A development like this one is developing a section of Auburn for 50 to 100 years in the future," Buston said.

The company who will build the development is expected to present their proposal to Auburn City Council Tuesday night.

