Auburn City Council to vote on downtown redevelopments

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Hot topics top the list at Auburn City Council on Tuesday.
Parents and personnel of Hannan Elementary Magnet Academy reported hearing gunshots near the school Tuesday evening.
A program to remember leaders who passed away was held at the Columbus Government Center Tuesday evening.
A man is suspected of using counterfeit money to make purchases in Opelika.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued a State of Emergency for all counties following Monday night's severe weather.
Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.
A central New York man has admitted that he struck a 10-year-old girl with a screwdriver, dragged her behind a vehicle with a rope and forced hot sauce into her duct tape-covered mouth.
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.
The Museum of Failure is a collection of more than 100 of the biggest innovation fails in pop-culture history, featuring products that never quite made it past the shelves.
