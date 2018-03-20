Uptown Columbus Council proposes allowing open containers in uptown entertainment district

The Uptown Columbus Council presented a proposal to allow open containers in the entertainment district of uptown.More >>
The Uptown Columbus Council presented a proposal to allow open containers in the entertainment district of uptown.More >>
Motown the Musical kicked off at the RiverCenter in Columbus Tuesday night.More >>
Motown the Musical kicked off at the RiverCenter in Columbus Tuesday night.More >>
Volunteers from Columbus State University helped repair the home of a widow Tuesday.More >>
Volunteers from Columbus State University helped repair the home of a widow Tuesday.More >>
A Fort Mitchell family whose loved one was shot and killed during an apparent road rage incident is pushing for the death penalty.More >>
A Fort Mitchell family whose loved one was shot and killed during an apparent road rage incident is pushing for the death penalty.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Hot topics top the list at Auburn City Council on Tuesday.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Hot topics top the list at Auburn City Council on Tuesday.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.