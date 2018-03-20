Family of victim killed in Ft. Mitchell Dollar General shooting speaks out

A Fort Mitchell family whose loved one was shot and killed during an apparent road rage incident is pushing for the death penalty.

Lorenzo Freeman's family says they believe the crime was racially motivated and wants it treated as a hate crime instead of a road rage incident.

“They continue to call this a road rage incident which it’s not. All the objective facts show it's clear that this was motivated by racial animus and racial hatred. We have to send a message that when you in fact kill someone based on race, you will never see the light of day again,” says Attorney Dwayne Brown.

It was Jan. 18 when both men ended up in the parking lot of the Dollar General store on Sweetwater Branch Road in Fort Mitchell. Words were reportedly exchanged and shots were fired. Lorenzo Freeman died.

"Me, the wife, I want the death penalty. That's exactly what I want. I want everybody else that's involved to be charged too,” says Shannon Freeman.

The Russell County Sheriff tells us the charges have not changed for Davidson, and there are no updates, for now on the investigation. The family also says they haven't heard anything from investigators since that shooting and they fear for their lives.

"I fear for my life, my son, and my daughter. It's not safe to live in Fort Mitchell, what we call home. That's my home, that's my husband's home, and my son's and daughter's home. We don't have that anymore,” says Freeman.

Recently, the Phenix City/Russell County chapter of the NAACP also pushed for the incident to be treated as a hate crime.

