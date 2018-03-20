Motown the Musical stops in Columbus - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Motown the Musical stops in Columbus

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Motown the Musical kicked off at the RiverCenter in Columbus Tuesday night.

The musical presents the story of producer and Motown founder, Barry Gordy, and how he discovered singers such as Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, Smokey Robinson, and more.

The show will also be performed at the RiverCenter on Wednesday.

Local radio personality, Al Haynes, is doing a pre-show lecture before each show on what makes the Motown sound.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    More >>

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly