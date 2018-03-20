Motown the Musical stops in Columbus

Motown the Musical kicked off at the RiverCenter in Columbus Tuesday night.

The musical presents the story of producer and Motown founder, Barry Gordy, and how he discovered singers such as Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, Smokey Robinson, and more.

The show will also be performed at the RiverCenter on Wednesday.

Local radio personality, Al Haynes, is doing a pre-show lecture before each show on what makes the Motown sound.

