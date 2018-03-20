CSU volunteers help repair home of military veteran's widow - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

CSU volunteers help repair home of military veteran's widow

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Volunteers from Columbus State University helped repair the home of a widow Tuesday.

The volunteers helped with the home of Susan Breland, in honor of her late husband, Sgt. R.L. Breland.

Susan Breland said having the repairs done to her home is wonderful and thanked the volunteers.  

