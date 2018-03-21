Safety comes first as Spring Break approaches - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Safety comes first as Spring Break approaches

By Mya Johnson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Spring has officially arrived, which means most high school and college students will be headed to the beach for some fun in the sun, but safety comes first.

  • If you are of drinking age, law enforcement says to always watch your drink being made and not to accept a drink from anyone else. If your drink is out of sight, even for a moment, throw it away and get a new one.
  • Use the buddy system, meaning, watch out for your friends and make it a rule to never leave without anyone you came with.
  • One of the biggest mistakes college students make is drinking and driving.Do not allow anyone in your car to drink. Many states have open container laws that prohibit any person in the car from drinking alcohol, regardless if you are of age.
  • Dehydration is a serious concern if you are spending time in the sun and drinking alcohol. It is recommended to drink non-caffeinated fluids to replace the ones your body may be losing.

"Get with a crowd you can trust, have a code word set up. Use that code word to that if you feel like your friends need to intervene because things have gone too far, use that code word they can intervene at that time and get you out of a really bad situation," said Sgt. Chris Anderson of the Columbus Police Motor Squad.

Signs of dehydration may be feeling thirsty, dry mouth, weakness, and headache. These are all some things to keep aware of both for students and for parents, especially if your college student is headed out for the first time with friends alone. 

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:52:19 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    More >>

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    More >>

  • Documents: Major design change changed bridge cost, schedule

    Documents: Major design change changed bridge cost, schedule

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:44 PM EDT2018-03-21 03:44:07 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:17 AM EDT2018-03-21 12:17:35 GMT
    (Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP). FILE- This March 10, 2018 file photo shows the main span of the a pedestrian bridge being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater to Florida International University near Miami. The 950- ton new bridge coll...(Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP). FILE- This March 10, 2018 file photo shows the main span of the a pedestrian bridge being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater to Florida International University near Miami. The 950- ton new bridge coll...

    Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.

    More >>

    Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.

    More >>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    More >>

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly