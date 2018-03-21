Safety comes first as Spring Break approaches

Spring has officially arrived, which means most high school and college students will be headed to the beach for some fun in the sun, but safety comes first.

If you are of drinking age, law enforcement says to always watch your drink being made and not to accept a drink from anyone else. If your drink is out of sight, even for a moment, throw it away and get a new one.

Use the buddy system, meaning, watch out for your friends and make it a rule to never leave without anyone you came with.

One of the biggest mistakes college students make is drinking and driving.Do not allow anyone in your car to drink. Many states have open container laws that prohibit any person in the car from drinking alcohol, regardless if you are of age.

Dehydration is a serious concern if you are spending time in the sun and drinking alcohol. It is recommended to drink non-caffeinated fluids to replace the ones your body may be losing.

"Get with a crowd you can trust, have a code word set up. Use that code word to that if you feel like your friends need to intervene because things have gone too far, use that code word they can intervene at that time and get you out of a really bad situation," said Sgt. Chris Anderson of the Columbus Police Motor Squad.

Signs of dehydration may be feeling thirsty, dry mouth, weakness, and headache. These are all some things to keep aware of both for students and for parents, especially if your college student is headed out for the first time with friends alone.

