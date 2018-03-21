FIRST TO ALERT: Winds stay high again today. Check the forecast - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

FIRST TO ALERT: Winds stay high again today. Check the forecast here.

By Mallory Schnell, Weekend Meteorologist
(Source: WTVM Storm Team 9) (Source: WTVM Storm Team 9)

We're waking up cooler temperatures this morning as cool air moved in last night and dropped our morning lows into the 30s and 40s. Highs will only top out near 60s this afternoon which is about 10 below average.

Sunshine returns in full force today with windy conditions expected again today. We'll see a NW breeze at 10-20 mph and gusts close to 30 this afternoon. Things stay cool and sunny on Thursday with frost conditions possible in the morning.

Temperatures climb and clouds build in on Friday with 70s returning this weekend. Rain chances return on Sunday with a 30% chance. Isolated showers are possible through Monday. Temperatures look to be in the upper 60s next Monday and Tuesday but return above average for the remainder of the week. Rain chances stay zero or low through Thursday.

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  Documents: Major design change changed bridge cost, schedule

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:30 AM EDT
    Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.

