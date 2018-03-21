FIRST TO ALERT: Winds stay high again today. Check the forecast here.

We're waking up cooler temperatures this morning as cool air moved in last night and dropped our morning lows into the 30s and 40s. Highs will only top out near 60s this afternoon which is about 10 below average.

Sunshine returns in full force today with windy conditions expected again today. We'll see a NW breeze at 10-20 mph and gusts close to 30 this afternoon. Things stay cool and sunny on Thursday with frost conditions possible in the morning.

Temperatures climb and clouds build in on Friday with 70s returning this weekend. Rain chances return on Sunday with a 30% chance. Isolated showers are possible through Monday. Temperatures look to be in the upper 60s next Monday and Tuesday but return above average for the remainder of the week. Rain chances stay zero or low through Thursday.

