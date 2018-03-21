FIRST TO ALERT: Winds stay high again today. Check the forecast here.

Spring has officially arrived, which means most high school and college students will be headed to the beach for some fun in the sun, but safety comes first.More >>
The Uptown Columbus Council presented a proposal to allow open containers in the entertainment district of uptown.More >>
Motown the Musical kicked off at the RiverCenter in Columbus Tuesday night.More >>
Volunteers from Columbus State University helped repair the home of a widow Tuesday.More >>
A Fort Mitchell family whose loved one was shot and killed during an apparent road rage incident is pushing for the death penalty.More >>
A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.More >>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Memphis Police Department said it has foiled one woman's plan to have her soon-to-be husband murdered,More >>
