Segment: Vintage Toy Buying Show happening in Columbus

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Do you have any vintage toys you are looking to get rid of? America’s “Toy Scout” is coming to Columbus to help take them off your hands.

Joel McGee, also known as “The Toy Scout,” travels the country looking for old toys that he can buy from their owners.

Once he purchases them, he restores them, so that he can get them back to collectors.

He is looking for toys from the 1980s and older. If you have some of those, he is willing to pay cash for them.

He once handed a man $10,000 cash for an Amazing Fantasy Spider-Man comic book. Could your toy be his next big investment?

The event is taking place today and tomorrow at the Courtyard Marriott located at 3501 Courtyard Way from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You can check out the full interview in the video above.

