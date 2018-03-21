Military Matters: New Army command potentially coming to Atlanta

As you know, Atlanta is pushing to become the home to second Amazon headquarters location for Amazon.

It could mean a financial windfall for the city and for the state of Georgia.

That’s not all that is potentially finding its home in Atlanta. Because a new Army command could also be coming to Atlanta.

Senators Johnny Isakson and David Perdue are urging the Pentagon to consider Georgia as the new home to a Futures Command of the U.S. Army.

They have sent a letter to the Army secretary pushing Atlanta as the site for the command.

The Pentagon says it is looking for a city with certain qualities, such as access to academia and business expertise. The Senators are arguing that Atlanta is the perfect choice for that.

The move is supported by Georgia’s congressional delegation as well. All 15 signed their letter, including the Chattahoochee Valley’s representatives, Congressmen Sanford Bishop and Drew Ferguson.

The Army has not yet set a timetable on making the decision.

