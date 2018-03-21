Military Matters: New Army command potentially coming to Atlanta - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Military Matters: New Army command potentially coming to Atlanta

(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
(WTVM) -

As you know, Atlanta is pushing to become the home to second Amazon headquarters location for Amazon.

It could mean a financial windfall for the city and for the state of Georgia.

That’s not all that is potentially finding its home in Atlanta. Because a new Army command could also be coming to Atlanta.

Senators Johnny Isakson and David Perdue are urging the Pentagon to consider Georgia as the new home to a Futures Command of the U.S. Army.

They have sent a letter to the Army secretary pushing Atlanta as the site for the command.

The Pentagon says it is looking for a city with certain qualities, such as access to academia and business expertise. The Senators are arguing that Atlanta is the perfect choice for that.

The move is supported by Georgia’s congressional delegation as well. All 15 signed their letter, including the Chattahoochee Valley’s representatives, Congressmen Sanford Bishop and Drew Ferguson.

The Army has not yet set a timetable on making the decision.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Authorities ID suspected Austin serial bomber

    Authorities ID suspected Austin serial bomber

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:29:02 GMT

    Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.

    More >>

    Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.

    More >>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    More >>

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    More >>

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Mar 20, 2018 09:50 PM2018-03-21 12:30:42 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    More >>

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly