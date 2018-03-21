Funeral arrangements made for Superior Court Clerk Ann Hardman - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Funeral arrangements made for Superior Court Clerk Ann Hardman

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Family) (Source: Family)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Superior Court Clerk, Dr. Ann L. Hardman passed away Monday.

Now, News Leader 9 has learned of her funeral arrangements.

The funeral for Dr. Hardman, long-time Pastor of Faith Worship Center International of Columbus and Superior Court Clerk of Muscogee County, will be held Saturday, Mar. 24 at 11:00 a.m. in the Bill Heard Theatre at the Columbus RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.

It will be followed by a private burial service at Parkhill Cemetery.

It will be held under the direction of Taylor Funeral Home in Phenix City.

