Auburn named one of the best places to retire

If you are about ready to retire, you should give the city of Auburn a try.More >>
If you are about ready to retire, you should give the city of Auburn a try.More >>
Superior Court Clerk, Dr. Ann L. Hardman passed away Monday. Now, News Leader 9 has learned of her funeral arrangements.More >>
Superior Court Clerk, Dr. Ann L. Hardman passed away Monday. Now, News Leader 9 has learned of her funeral arrangements.More >>
Do you have any vintage toys you are looking to get rid of? America’s “Toy Scout” is coming to Columbus to help take them off your hands.More >>
Do you have any vintage toys you are looking to get rid of? America’s “Toy Scout” is coming to Columbus to help take them off your hands.More >>
Superior Court Clerk, Dr. Ann L. Hardman has passed.More >>
Superior Court Clerk, Dr. Ann L. Hardman has passed.More >>
As you know, Atlanta is pushing to become the home to second Amazon headquarters location for Amazon.More >>
As you know, Atlanta is pushing to become the home to second Amazon headquarters location for Amazon.More >>
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.More >>
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.More >>
Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >>
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
Family, friends, and fans of Saints owner Tom Benson will gather Wednesday to pay their last respects.More >>
Family, friends, and fans of Saints owner Tom Benson will gather Wednesday to pay their last respects.More >>
A 16-year-old girl, who authorities said had some type of relationship with the shooter, was critically injured and a 14-year-old boy was also wounded.More >>
A 16-year-old girl, who authorities said had some type of relationship with the shooter, was critically injured and a 14-year-old boy was also wounded.More >>