Auburn named one of the best places to retire

Auburn named one of the best places to retire

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) -

If you are about ready to retire, you should give the city of Auburn a try.

Security Choice, a security system company, has just released its list of the safest cities in the U.S. to retire in and Auburn made the cut.

After receiving things like crime data, the average retirement age in the state and elder abuse laws, Auburn scored to be one of the most favorable.

The city was the only one in Alabama to make the list, ranking 82nd overall.

Venice, Fl took the top spot on that list.

