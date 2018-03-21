Cause of MLK Blvd. playground fire has been released

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The cause of the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard playground fire has been determined.

According to Fire Marshal Ricky Shores, a 16-year-old male had a lighter and set a trash bag on fire that eventually got away from him due to the wind. The trash bag then landed underneath the slide and set the playground on fire.

The teen was in custody and shortly after released.

The teen was not charged but he will need to complete a Juvenile Firesetter Program.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.