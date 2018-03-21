Harris Co. Sheriff's Office searching for escaped inmate - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Harris Co. Sheriff's Office searching for escaped inmate

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Harris County police are searching for an inmate who escaped a prison work detail.

Officials said 29-year-old Stephan Delaney walked away while cleaning the county cemetery.

Schools in the area were placed on a “soft lockdown” for security measures, but there is no direct threat to any school in the area.

Delaney is described to be a 5-foot 7-inch black male, weighing 157 pounds.

