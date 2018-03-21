UPDATE: Auburn City Council concludes vote on downtown redevelopments

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – City leaders say the Northwest Auburn neighborhood plan would involve adding retail and commercial business along Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and Bragg Ave.

City Council members concluded Tuesday's vote on downtown redevelopments early Wednesday, Mar. 21.



The neighborhood is more than 700 acres bordered by Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Shugg Jordan Pkwy., Bragg Ave., and North Donahue Dr.



Another hot topic at the council meeting was changing how tall a downtown building could be from 65-feet to 75-feet.



That amendment was tabled and will come back for a vote during the April 3 meeting.

