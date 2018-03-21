Gov. Deal declares Wednesday as "Chipper Jones Day"

(WTVM) – Governor Deal met with baseball legend Chipper Jones for a special occasion.

On Wednesday, Mar. 21, Gov. Deal declared the day as “Chipper Jones Day” at the Governor’s office.

Deal met with the baseball player to congratulate him on his first-ballot election to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

