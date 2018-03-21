TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic being diverted following accident on Manc - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic being diverted following accident on Manchester Expressway

(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
(Source: Ashley Ward) (Source: Ashley Ward)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Traffic is being diverted after a car rolled over on Manchester Expressway and Warm Springs Road.

Police are diverting traffic around the accident.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Inside News Leader 9More>>

  • Special

    As seen on 9

    As seen on 9

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.

    More >>

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly