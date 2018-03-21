Troup County Sheriff's Office searching for theft suspect

A woman suspected of theft in LaGrange is wanted by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman is suspected in a theft incident that happened March 20 at Stephens Store at the corner of Bartley Road and Whitesville Road.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of the suspect and the vehicle she was traveling in.

If you recognize the suspect or vehicle, please contact investigators at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

