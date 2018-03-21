Columbus based Cerrone's Pizzeria to compete in Las Vegas

(WTVM) – Cerrone’s Brick Oven Pizzeria is being recognized at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas.

The pizzeria announced on Wednesday that they would be competing against 63 of the world’s finest pizza makers in Las Vegas.

Owner and operator of Cerrone’s, Leo DiCesaris, placed 3rd in the southeast region for the second year in a row.

DiCesaris graduated from Northside High School in Columbus back in 2006.

