Opelika firefighter recovering "better than expected" following training injury

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - On March 15, the Opelika Fire Department went through routine training at an abandoned home off Anderson Road in Opelika.

During this training, Captain David Davis and firefighter Henry Williford were injured and taken to different hospitals.

Williford was treated at a Columbus hospital and later released.

However, almost a week later, Davis is still at a Birmingham hospital where he has undergone surgery for severe burns and injuries.

“Captain Davis came out of surgery and is doing well since the surgery. His spirits are high, he has a good positive attitude, and from what I understand he’s making progress. His progress is greater than what doctors expected it to be at this time," Opelika Fire Chief Byron Prather said.

The chief is still unable to say what caused these injuries during the training exercise, however, we do know the state fire marshal’s office is doing an investigation in hopes that this doesn’t happen again.

“We want to make training as realistic as possible, but as safe as possible. With that being said, yes we have had injuries before. People have gotten hurt but we try to learn from that," Prather said.

Due to HIPAA laws, the chief said he can't go into detail on what injuries the firemen suffered from or if all safety protocols were followed during this training session. The investigation is in the state's hands.

The community has reached out to show support to Davis with letters and there’s also fundraising for his medical treatment.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.