Troup Co. Sheriff's Office needs help locating woman

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
(Source: Troup Co. Sheriff's Office)

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a woman regarding a narcotics investigation.

Officials are asking for information on Katie Groce’s location.

If you have any information contact the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division at 706-883-1616.

