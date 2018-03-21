Eufaula police advising travelers on Spring Break traffic

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – If you are headed to Panama City Beach, FL for Spring Break, watch your speed limit and wear your seatbelts.



That is the message from Eufaula Police during this busy spring break period.



Thousands of people from all over the country travel through the small East Alabama town on their way to the panhandle of Florida.

The Eufaula police chief says traffic stops tend to pick up this time of year and you want to make sure you are not in possession of anything illegal or you could face consequences.

