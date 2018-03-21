Sentencing postponed for Upatoi murder suspects

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Sentencing for the Upatoi Trial has been postponed for the three suspects found guilty of triple murder.

Javarceay Tapley and Raheam Gibson both entered guilty pleas at the beginning of the trial.

The Columbus jury found 17-year-old Rufus Burks guilty of 5 out of 10 charges on one count of felony murder, kidnapping, burglary, and two counts of theft by taking.

At this time there is no new date set for sentencing.

