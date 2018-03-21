Amerigroup, Columbus Parks & Rec observe World Down Syndrome Day

A proposed ordinance by Uptown Columbus Incorporated, a non-profit redevelopment organization, could allow those who want to finish their unfinished alcoholic beverages on the go to do so during certain hours of the day.More >>
A woman suspected of theft in LaGrange is wanted by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Wild Animal Safari in Pine Mountain has two rare white bison along with two baby giraffes.More >>
Amerigroup and Columbus Parks and Recreation presented an event in honor of World Down Syndrome Day.More >>
On March 15, the Opelika Fire Department went through routine training at an abandoned home off Anderson Road in Opelika.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
