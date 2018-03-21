Amerigroup, Columbus Parks & Rec observe World Down Syndrome Day

Amerigroup and Columbus Parks and Recreation presented an event in honor of World Down Syndrome Day.

The event took place Wednesday at the Pop Austin Recreation Center in Columbus and highlighted those with special needs and their caregivers. The event featured games, arts and crafts, and vendors with information on Down Syndrome.

“This is a health awareness topic that we want the people to be aware of. We have a therapeutic center in Columbus and they do so much work every day,” says Lauren Chambers with Amerigroup.

Wednesday marked the first time the city of Columbus has held an event to recognize World Down Syndrome Day.

