SLIDESHOW: Wild Animal Safari gets new bison and baby giraffes

Wild Animal Safari in Pine Mountain has two rare white bison along with two baby giraffes.

The giraffes are two months old and will be fully grown in two years.

The white bison occur in about one and 10 million births and are considered a genetic rarity. The bison were transferred to Wild Animal Safari from another zoo.

Guests can see these animals at the safari park for the next few weeks. The baby giraffes will be transferred to a zoo soon.

Assistant Manager Kylie Deese says it takes a lot to care for these animals.

"They eat about four or five times a day. The animals eat four pints at a time," says Deese.

Several other exotic animals can also be seen Wild Animal Safari.

