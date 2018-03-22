New plan to replace voting machines with paper ballots moves forward

A new plan to replace voting machines in Georgia is making its way through the House under a bill allowing voters to cast paper ballots.

Georgia voters could be casting paper ballots as soon as the presidential election in 2020 as the legislation is on track for final votes in the state House and Senate Wednesday.

It would be in the hands of the next Secretary of State to decide how the system would work by March 2019, and then funding would be decided.

State lawmakers say the all-digital election system has been in use since 2002 and is outdated after tech experts exposed security issues last year.

If this becomes law, voting through those electronic systems would not be allowed in Georgia. Voters would fill out paper ballots and then scan them through a ballot reader.

Lawmakers say this way all voters can feel secure after casting their ballots and allowing more accurate recounts.

