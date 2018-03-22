Largest business park in the southeast comes to LaGrange

The LaGrange Development Authority has made the launch of the Georgia International Business Park (GIBP) official.

"This is the largest business park in the Southeast and the fourth largest in the country," said LaGrange Economic Development Authority President Scott Malone. "While we have more than a hundred manufacturers in Troup County, forty-one of those are international companies from eighteen different countries. That's how we came up with the name the Georgia International Business Park."

In addition to making the launch official, the LaGrange Development Authority is announcing its GIBP CEO Sustainability Roundtable in which more than a dozen CEOs from both existing and new businesses part of the GIBP will discuss sustainability.

Among the businesses represented are Kia, Sentury Tire, Interface, Milliken and more.

The meeting will be held Thursday, Mar. 22 from 8:30-10:00 a.m.

Following the meeting, forty international project managers will be touring the city.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.