FIRST TO ALERT: A warming trend takes highs back into the 70s. But when? Details here.

It's a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 30s around the Valley. Highs will be a little warmer than yesterday as we make it into the low 60s this afternoon under sunny skies. Winds won't be as strong today with a NW breeze at 5-15 mph.

The warming trend will continue with highs on Friday in the upper 60s. Clouds build in on Friday evening with 70s returning this weekend. Rain chances return on Sunday with a 30% coverage. Isolated showers are possible through Monday.

Temperatures look to dive on Monday with highs falling to near 60. Things stay cloudy but mostly dry for the rest of the week with temperatures quickly returning to the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday.

