Dixie Echoes Quartet to perform in Opelika

The legendary Dixie Echoes Quartet will be appearing in Opelika for a night of comedy, music, and amazing four-part harmony.

Their performance will be held at Airview Church of God located at 3015 Old Opelika Rd. on Mar. 31 at 6:00 p.m.

The Dixie Echoes promise an unforgettable night for everyone who attends.

Their songs raise people’s spirits, bring smiles to faces, and make great memories.

For more information, contact Glenda Sutton at ghsutton8@aol.com.

