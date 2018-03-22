Rare plants saved during greenhouse fire in Harris Co.

Harris Co. firefighters were able to extinguish a fire that had spread across several greenhouses in the city of Ellerslie.

First responders were called to Lin-Rik’s greenhouses on Swint Loop Tuesday night.

Crews had to battle the wind while trying to put the flames out.

The greenhouse was home to several rare and exotic plants, all of which are saved.

The Harris Co. Fire Department has yet to determine the fire began.

